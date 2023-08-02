PTI chief to be accountable over his attack on Toshakhana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Wednesday said the person responsible for the attack on Toshakhana will have to be held accountable.

In a tweet, the minister said the Supreme Court has also rejected today the request to stop the proceedings of the Toshakhana case.

"The time has come to hold accountable the person who looted Toshakhana with both hands as the Prime Minister," he said. The minister said there is no way left and the rule of law will prevail after the fake drama of receipts.