PTI Chief To Be Interrogated On May 9 Incidents, Claims Khawaja Asif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 10, 2023 | 12:01 PM

PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, claims Khawaja Asif

The Defence Minister alleges that the attacks were executed as part of a well-planned strategy under the instructions of the PTI chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2023) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would face interrogation regarding the May 9 incidents.

Khawaja Asif said those responsible for attacking military installations and targeting symbols of martyrs were "trained terrorists."

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters outside the parliament house on Friday.

The PML-N leader said that the attacks were executed as part of a well-planned strategy under the instructions of the PTI chairman.

Asif also refuted claims made by the PTI, including their overseas workers, that 25 people were killed during the May 9 riots.

Regarding the budget, he praised Finance Minister Dar's efforts in providing relief to the people despite limited resources, stating that the budget was designed to cater to the interests of all segments of society.

In response to questions about the upcoming elections, Asif assured that they would be held on schedule.

