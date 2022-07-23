PTI chief uses derogatory remarks, threaten institutions to get decisions: Talal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had been uttering derogatory remarks against the national institutions and threatening them to get decisions of his wish.

Whereas, the PML-N had always showed constraint in respect of the institutions and in the larger national interest. The PML-N believed in the supremacy of law and the constitution and always respected the court verdicts, however, it wanted across the board decisions and equal standards of justice.

Addressing a press conference, he said that across the board accountability should be ensured as nobody was above the law.

He said the Parliament was supreme institution as it had the mandate to make or amend the laws and if there was any need to make amendments in any law, the parliament should only take up the matter.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan had been established to be dishonest from the US court to his Banigala residence case, but no action was taken against him. Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in Panama case for not taking salary from his son.

The PML-N leader said that foreign funding and Peshawar BRT cases had been pending since years despite a plenty of evidences had been emerged in these cases.

He demanded that verdict in the cases should soon be announced.

Talal Ch maintained that the PML-N had been subjected to worst victimization during the PTI-led government as the entire leadership was put behind the bars in fake cases and nothing was proved against anyone. He, however, said that the party would not sit silent and would give befitting response to any campaign by the PTI.

To a question, he said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain being Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's President had written a letter to direct his MPAs regarding their vote in CM's election same like 25 MPAs of the PTI were disqualified on the direction of party chief Imran Khan. He mentioned that the PML-Q MPAs contested election after being nominated by the same party president.

Talal Chaudhry said the PML-N paid the price many times for serving the people of the country and for its loyalty. He said the coalition government led by PML-N again opted to take tough decisions for saving the country from default rather going to the general elections by leaving the country at its fate.

He said the PML-N was always ready for general elections, however, it wanted levelplaying field to ensure free and fair elections in the country.