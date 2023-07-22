PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

(@Abdulla99267510)

Attaullah Tarar says the PTI is not cooperating with the court to ascertain the facts of Toshakhana case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said that the PTI Chief was employing delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case.

Talking to media in Islamabad today (Saturday), he said PTI is not cooperating with the court to ascertain the facts of Toshakhana case.

The Special Assistant regretted the PTI lawyers are rather pressurizing the judges to take decision of their own interest.

Attaullah Tarar said gifts worth billions of rupees were taken by the PTI Chief from the Toshakhana and sold out in the black market without declaration which is a day light robbery.