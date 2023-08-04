PTI chief using delaying tactics to evade punishment: Atta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), on Interior and Law Affairs, Atta Ullah Tarar on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), chairman was using delaying tactics in cases against him to evade punishment from the courts.

"Khan has been unsuccessful to provide valid reasons to courts in 'gifts and foreign funding cases'," he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI's last regime, he said had filed illegal cases against the rival party members, he said adding that leaders of PML-N, never tried to escape from the court cases.

He said that PML-N leaders appeared before the courts and pleaded the cases in respect of the judiciary.

He suggested that the PTI chairman should appear before the trial courts with valid evidence and avoid wasting the time of the nation.