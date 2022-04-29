UrduPoint.com

PTI Chief Using Religious Card For Political Gain: Kaira

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PTI Chief using religious card for political gain: Kaira

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday strongly condemned the fascist behavior and use of religious card by Chairman Pakistan Teheek-I-Insaf Imran Khan for his political gai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday strongly condemned the fascist behavior and use of religious card by Chairman Pakistan Teheek-I-Insaf Imran Khan for his political gain.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah, he said that Imran Khan was suffering from proudness, and consider himself more intelligent who could resolve all issues alone.

He said the PTI chief wanted to create rift among nation, and institutions for his personal benefits.

Kaira said that the incident of Kohsar Market could not be defended.

He criticized the recent meeting of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar with Imran Khan who he said was a political worker of PTI.

The entire world saw the shameful role of PTI, which it had played in Punjab Assembly, he added.

Kaira said that by spreading hate, even Adolf Hitler and Masolini could not won the hearts of their nations, adding, Imran Khan was talking about the 'Riasat e Madina' which was famous for patience, courage and love.

He said that Imran Khan had no link with 'Riast e Madina' as he was spreading hate among youth.

Kaira questioned PTI chief that how he could level baseless allegations against Chief Election Commissioner as he (Imran Khan) had appointed him.

"If Imran Khan has any proof then he can file a case against PML-N and PPP in Election Commission regarding foreign funding" he added.

He urged the youth to think sincerely before following the wrong decisions of their leaders.

