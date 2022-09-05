UrduPoint.com

PTI Chief Visits Relief Camp In Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 08:07 PM

PTI chief visits relief camp in Sukkur

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan reached Sukkur and visited flood relief camp here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan reached Sukkur and visited flood relief camp here on Monday.

Chairman PTI said the Sindh province was the most affected by the recent floods that devastated the entire country.

He had lunch with the flood victims at the relief camp and discussed the ways for disbursement of aid among the masses.

He was accompanied by former Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi, Mahmood Moulvi and other PTI leaders. They met flood affectees and listened to the problems being faced by them.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Flood Sukkur

Recent Stories

Distt admin set up tent City for rain, flood-hit p ..

Distt admin set up tent City for rain, flood-hit people

46 seconds ago
 ANP reiterates demand for resignation of KP financ ..

ANP reiterates demand for resignation of KP finance minister

48 seconds ago
 National Defense day , vital in history of Pakista ..

National Defense day , vital in history of Pakistan: says CM Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Art camp concludes at PNCA

Art camp concludes at PNCA

3 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan to start direct flights for Pakistan in ..

Kazakhstan to start direct flights for Pakistan in Nov: Envoy Kistafin

3 minutes ago
 Minister distributes relief items among flood affe ..

Minister distributes relief items among flood affectees

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.