PTI chief visits relief camp in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan reached Sukkur and visited flood relief camp here on Monday.

Chairman PTI said the Sindh province was the most affected by the recent floods that devastated the entire country.

He had lunch with the flood victims at the relief camp and discussed the ways for disbursement of aid among the masses.

He was accompanied by former Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi, Mahmood Moulvi and other PTI leaders. They met flood affectees and listened to the problems being faced by them.