PTI chief wants NRO from coalition govt: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said PTI Chief Imran Khan wanted an NRO from the coalition government to get rid of all the cases against him which was not acceptable at any cost.

Talking to a private news channel he said "I have repeatedly saying that negotiations should be comprehensive, not only for elections but also on the issues of economic crisis and security situation."Khawaja Asif said Parliament has already taken its decision regarding the funds for elections.