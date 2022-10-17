PTI Chief wins all three NA seats in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Sunday won all the three NA seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to unofficial results, PTI candidate Imran Khan won NA-31 Peshawar-V by securing 57,818 votes, while his opponent ANP's candidate Ghulam Ahmad Bilour secured 32,252 votes.

Similarly, Imran Khan got 78,589 votes while ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan secured 68,356 votes on NA-24 Charsadda.

PTI Chief Imran Khan also succeeded on NA-22 Mardan to secure 76,683 votes while Maulana Muhammad Qasim of JUIF got 68,181 votes.

A total of 16 candidates were in run from these constituencies.

4 each candidates were in run from NA-22 Mardan and NA-24 Charsadda while 8 candidates were contesting from NA-31, Peshawar-V respectively.

According to a spokesman of the Provincial Election Commission, 979 polling stations were established in all three NA Constituencies including 429 polling stations for men and 351 for women while 199 polling stations were for both men and women.

Out of the 979 polling stations 745 were declared as highly sensitive and 234 as sensitive.

The police have adopted strict security measures during polling time.