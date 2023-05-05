PTI chief working on anti-Pak-China relations agenda: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Central Information Secretary Pakistan People's Party, Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was working on an agenda to destroy the cordial bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

Addressing a joint press conference here along with Advisor to the prime minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, he said that Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was fighting the case of Pakistan at the international level.

Kundi said that Bilawal Bhutto had presented strongly the case of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine at the international level.

"Bilawal Bhutto is following the footsteps of his grandfather Zulifqar Ali Bhutto, mother Benazir Bhutto and father Asif Ali Zardari for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan," he added.

"Chinese Foreign Minister is visiting Pakistan tomorrow (Saturday) and he (Imran Khan) had given a call to his workers to protest on the same day which clearly means that PTI Chief is working on anti-Pakistan agenda". In the past, Imran Khan had already organized a long march against the visit of the then President of China to Pakistan and the announcement of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Kundi questioned that on which agenda Imran Khan was working and why his policies were against the country.