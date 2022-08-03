(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari on Wednesday said that claims of being 'truthful' by PTI chief Imran Khan had been exposed before the entire nation after the decision announced in prohibited foreign funding case

Talking to the media here, she alleged that PTI also used money raised in charity for Shaukat Khanum Hospital for carrying out political activities.

She said the PTI received funding of millions of Dollars and the Election Commission had declared Imran Khan 'liar'. The party (PTI) also got funding from Indian and Israeli citizens which was a clear violation of the rules, she added.

She said that the PTI leadership was habitual of leveling baseless allegations against political opponents however their misdeeds exposed their real face.

She added that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for just having 'Iqama'.

To a question, she said the PML-N was always prepared if the election commission sought any details of funding or any other scrutiny from the party.

She said that the PTI should avoid making the national institutions controversial just for the sake of politics and its "vested interest".

Earlier, she paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices rendered by armed forces while serving the people of the country.