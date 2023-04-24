(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Monday said the recent interview of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was a charge sheet made by Khan against himself.

In a statement issued here, he said Khan's assertion that former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa asked him to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab was a blatant lie.

He recalled that long before ordering the dissolution of the two provincial assemblies, Khan had started a vitriolic campaign against the ex-army chief.

"Why would Khan listen to Gen Bajwa after he was publicly criticizing him already?" he questioned.

Memon said the PTI chief's controversial and contradictory statements were only meant to hoodwink the nation. The people shouldn't trust his statements, he added.

The provincial minister alleged that Khan seemed to have become a patient suffering from some mental disorder.

"His only objective is enmity with Pakistan," he claimed.

He asked the people supporting Imran Khan, to open their eyes and get rid of that liar.