ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The hearing on the plea of the PTI chief seeking bail in the Toshakhana Case was extended until December 13. Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the bail plea in Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

During the hearing, PTI’s lawyer Lateef Khosa and NAB’s prosecutor presented their initial arguments. Later, the court adjourned the hearing until tomorrow for further arguments. It may be mentioned that the hearing was postponed yesterday due to the unavailability of the PTI founder's lawyer.