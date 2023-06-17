:Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that the vote bank of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has declined in the country after the 9th May incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ):Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that the vote bank of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has declined in the country after the 9th May incident.

PTI chief's party was found involved in attacking national institutions on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI leaders promoted the culture of uncivilized language among the youth, he said. The minister said held the PTI chief responsible for polluting politics of Pakistan.

In reply to a question about the performance of PTI, he said it had damaged the economy and other sectors during the period of four years. Nobody will cast his vote in favor of it due to attacks on security institutions, he said.

Conspiracy hatched by PTI Chairman against Pakistan had badly affected the institutions, he said.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said after coming into power will take all necessary measures to revive the economy.

To a question about elections, he said the PML-N, would win the next elections with a thumping majority.

To another question regarding delaying tactics for elections, he said the caretaker setup would organize elections on time. The incumbent government after completion of constitutional tenure would establish a caretaker setup so that the next polls could be held in a transparent manner.

We are not interested in delaying general elections, he informed. Commenting on PTI leaders facing jail due to criminal offenses, he said there is a routine procedure in jails for medical check-ups for prisoners. No one is being mistreated there, he said.