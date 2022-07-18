PTI clinches 13 crucial PA seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has so far clinched 13 crucial seats of Punjab Assembly in by-elections held on Sunday.

According to unofficial result of 16 seats announced by ECP, PML-N secured two seats while one independent also clinched victory by defeating the candidates of both PTI and PML-N.

PTI clinched major victory on three out of a total four provincial seats in Lahore during the Punjab by-polls as per unofficial and unconfirmed results.