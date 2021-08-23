PTI clinches 3 out of 4 Kashmir Council seats

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has secured three out of four Kashmir Council seats by getting majority in the Council as well while the joint opposition got one seat as polling conducted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative Assembly on Monday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has secured three out of four Kashmir Council seats by getting majority in the Council as well while the joint opposition got one seat as polling conducted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative Assembly on Monday.

According to secretary election commission who acted as returning officer for the election of the council, six candidates were in the run out of which joint opposition candidate Khawaja Tariq Saeed of Pakistan People's party (PPP) got 15 votes while PTI's Sardar Razaq Khan 12 vote and party's two other candidates Shuja Khursheed Rathore and Younas Mir secured 11 vote each.

PPP's Chaudhary Pervez Ashraf secured one vote while Asghar Quraishi got zero votes therefore, the top 4 were declared as elected.

Fifty one members of legislative Assembly casted their votes while two seats were declared vacant as Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary was elected president and Ch. Yaseen of PPP who was elected on two seats vacated one seat.