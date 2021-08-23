UrduPoint.com

PTI Clinches 3 Out Of 4 Kashmir Council Seats

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:35 PM

PTI clinches 3 out of 4 Kashmir Council seats

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has secured three out of four Kashmir Council seats by getting majority in the Council as well while the joint opposition got one seat as polling conducted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative Assembly on Monday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has secured three out of four Kashmir Council seats by getting majority in the Council as well while the joint opposition got one seat as polling conducted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative Assembly on Monday.

According to secretary election commission who acted as returning officer for the election of the council, six candidates were in the run out of which joint opposition candidate Khawaja Tariq Saeed of Pakistan People's party (PPP) got 15 votes while PTI's Sardar Razaq Khan 12 vote and party's two other candidates Shuja Khursheed Rathore and Younas Mir secured 11 vote each.

PPP's Chaudhary Pervez Ashraf secured one vote while Asghar Quraishi got zero votes therefore, the top 4 were declared as elected.

Fifty one members of legislative Assembly casted their votes while two seats were declared vacant as Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary was elected president and Ch. Yaseen of PPP who was elected on two seats vacated one seat.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Azad Jammu And Kashmir Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

AJK President calls for EU's vibrant role to help ..

AJK President calls for EU's vibrant role to help resolved Kashmir issue

1 minute ago
 Integrated Transport Centre allows using all to mu ..

Integrated Transport Centre allows using all to multi-storey car parking spaces ..

14 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on Chief of Staff of Eritrean ..

US Imposes Sanctions on Chief of Staff of Eritrean Defense Forces - Treasury

1 minute ago
 National Assembly body demands MoCC to set separat ..

National Assembly body demands MoCC to set separate EV regulatory board

1 minute ago
 Equities and oil bounce back from last week's tumb ..

Equities and oil bounce back from last week's tumble

1 minute ago
 Russia Aims at Making Over 100,000 Electric Vehicl ..

Russia Aims at Making Over 100,000 Electric Vehicles Per Year by 2028, Double by ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.