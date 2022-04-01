UrduPoint.com

PTI Clinches All Three Tehsils Council Seats In Malakand District

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 12:39 PM

PTI clinches all three Tehsils Council seats in Malakand district

The ruling Pakistan Tahrik Insaf has clinched all the three Tehsil Councils seats in Malakand district, defeating political rivals with a big margin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The ruling Pakistan Tahrik Insaf has clinched all the three Tehsil Councils seats in Malakand district, defeating political rivals with a big margin.

According to consolidated results issued by the respective returning officers, PTI candidate, Nasir Ali won Tehsil Council seat of Batkhela by securing 15,949 votes against runner up Fayaz Gul of PPPP who bagged 13,199 votes.

The turnout of votes remained 42.87pc.

Likewise, Muhammad Aslam of PTI clinched victory on Dargai Tehsil Council seat with 23,909 votes while Syed Imtiaz Shah of PPPP stood runner up with 16,835 votes where the voters turnout remained 40.2pc.

Baizi Tehsil was also clinched by PTI candidate Afzal Hussain with 12,197 votes while Jumat Islami candidate Shahab Hussain with 6482 votes stood runner up as the voters turnout remained 41.2pc.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Nasir Malakand Dargai All

Recent Stories

Roscosmos Says Rogozin to Unveil Agency's Decision ..

Roscosmos Says Rogozin to Unveil Agency's Decision on Further Cooperation on ISS ..

4 minutes ago
 Kenya jail goes green to fix sewage woes and prote ..

Kenya jail goes green to fix sewage woes and protect sea

4 minutes ago
 Police recover 561 bottles of wine

Police recover 561 bottles of wine

4 minutes ago
 Phase-1 of Kurram Tangi dam to be completed by nex ..

Phase-1 of Kurram Tangi dam to be completed by next year

4 minutes ago
 Shanghai Starts 2nd Phase of Massive COVID-19 Scre ..

Shanghai Starts 2nd Phase of Massive COVID-19 Screening Amid Largest Lockdown in ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.