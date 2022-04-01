PTI clinches all three Tehsils Council seats in Malakand district

The ruling Pakistan Tahrik Insaf has clinched all the three Tehsil Councils seats in Malakand district, defeating political rivals with a big margin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The ruling Pakistan Tahrik Insaf has clinched all the three Tehsil Councils seats in Malakand district, defeating political rivals with a big margin.

According to consolidated results issued by the respective returning officers, PTI candidate, Nasir Ali won Tehsil Council seat of Batkhela by securing 15,949 votes against runner up Fayaz Gul of PPPP who bagged 13,199 votes.

The turnout of votes remained 42.87pc.

Likewise, Muhammad Aslam of PTI clinched victory on Dargai Tehsil Council seat with 23,909 votes while Syed Imtiaz Shah of PPPP stood runner up with 16,835 votes where the voters turnout remained 40.2pc.

Baizi Tehsil was also clinched by PTI candidate Afzal Hussain with 12,197 votes while Jumat Islami candidate Shahab Hussain with 6482 votes stood runner up as the voters turnout remained 41.2pc.