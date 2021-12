(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :PTI candidate Rozi Khan has clinched the seat of tehsil Dagar in Buner district after securing 9,464 votes.

According to provisional consolidated results, Arifullah of JUIF stood runner up with 7545 votes.