PTI clinches eight, ANP one tehsils council seats

The ruling Pakistan-e- Tahreek Insaf (PTI) has taken substantial lead by winning eight and one each by Awami National Party and an independent candidate of Tehsil Councils seats during the second phase of local bodies election held on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The ruling Pakistan-e- Tahreek Insaf (PTI) has taken substantial lead by winning eight and one each by Awami National Party and an independent candidate of Tehsil Councils seats during the second phase of local bodies election held on Thursday.

According to provisional consolidated results issued by the respective returning officers, PTI candidates, Nasir Ali has won Tehsil Council seat of Batkhela, Muhammad Aslam clinched Tehsil Dargai and Afzal Hussain secured victory on Bazi Tehsil in Malakand district.

Likewise, PTI candidates Waqar Ahmed Khan and Abdul Mula have won Alpuri and Poran tehsil seats while ANP Tahir Zeb clinched Mastung seat in Shangla district.

Likewise, PTI candidate Ashrafuddin was elected on Tehsil seat Lal Qila in Lower Dir district while independent candidate Dilbar Khan won Mansehra tehsil council seat.

Elections were held in 65 Tehsil councils seats out of which provisional results of 10 Tehsils were declared and 55 tehsils are awaited.