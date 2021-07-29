UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Clinches Highest Seats In AJK Elections: Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:21 PM

PTI clinches highest seats in AJK elections: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) secured highest seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) secured highest seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections.

Reacting to the statement of Bilawal Bhutto, he said the PTI seats stood at 26 after winning LA-16 Bagh constituency.

The people of AJK also reposed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan after KPK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said Bilawal might not be aware that even people of Bagh considered Imran Khan as their savior.

The party run in the name of Bhutto has no longer control in Sindh, he added.

He said the Sindhi people were now well aware about the non-seriousness of provincial government. Gill said the people rejected both Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party due to their corruption and looting national wealth.

The people of Sindh and Karachi were also looking towards Imran Khan, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party Government

Recent Stories

Pentagon's Use of Private Security Contractors Req ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-Mali spy boss charged over journalist's disappe ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey May Join 'Extended Troika' Format on Afghan ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Vienna

1 hour ago

Paris Calls UK's Decision to Keep Quarantine for F ..

8 minutes ago

Erdogan's Spokesman Calls Wildfires in Turkey Nati ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.