PTI clinches highest seats in AJK elections: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) secured highest seats in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections.

Reacting to the statement of Bilawal Bhutto, he said the PTI seats stood at 26 after winning LA-16 Bagh constituency.

The people of AJK also reposed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan after KPK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said Bilawal might not be aware that even people of Bagh considered Imran Khan as their savior.

The party run in the name of Bhutto has no longer control in Sindh, he added.

He said the Sindhi people were now well aware about the non-seriousness of provincial government. Gill said the people rejected both Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party due to their corruption and looting national wealth.

The people of Sindh and Karachi were also looking towards Imran Khan, he said.