PTI Clinches Tehsils Councils Babuzai, Barikot In Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 01:00 PM

PTI clinches Tehsils Councils Babuzai, Barikot in Swat

Pakistan Tahrik Insaf candidates have won Tehsils Councils Babuzai and Barikot seats in Swat district during the second phase of local bodies elections

According to provisional consolidated results issued by the returning officers, PTI candidate Shahid Ali secured comfortable victory on Babuzai Tehsil Council after obtaining 36,938 votes while JUIF candidate Hujatullah with 21633 votes stood runner up.

According to provisional consolidated results issued by the returning officers, PTI candidate Shahid Ali secured comfortable victory on Babuzai Tehsil Council after obtaining 36,938 votes while JUIF candidate Hujatullah with 21633 votes stood runner up.

The turnout remained 35.76pc.

Likewise, Kashif Ali of PTI won Barikot Tehsil Council seat with 12,420 votes defeating ANP Fazal Akbar who stood runner up with 6721 votes.

The voters turnout remained 33.98pc.

