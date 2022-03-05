UrduPoint.com

PTI Collected Historic Tax Revenue, Breaks All Previous Records: Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Saturday said that his government had achieved "historic high tax collection' against target revenue and present government has broken all previous records.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that tax reforms undertaken by PTI-led government are most significant in the history of the country and his government was discouraging the culture of harassing the taxpayers.

He further said government under the dedicated leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan has put the economy on right track and all major economic indicators are showing upward trends.

He said no doubt incumbent government was taking all possible steps to provide relief to the masses, adding, his government will announce " more positive measures" soon to provide more relief for masses.

While criticizing opposition, he lashed out that opposition parties are united on PDM's platform to deceive each other and they only want to fulfill their nefarious designs by mocking the institutions but their conspiracy against the institutions will never succeed.

Embarrassment would be the destiny of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and it will meet it's fate soon, he added.

Abbasi also said that PDM is suffering from serious differences in its ranks, adding, despite repeated failures PDM still wanted to hamper the country's development and prosperity.

