PTI commences preparations for public rally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday commenced preparations for public rally to be held at D-Chowk on March 27.

PTI General Secretary, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Initiatives, Asad Umar presided over a high level meeting here at PTI central Secretariat, said a press release.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary General PTI MNA Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Chief Administrator Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Islamabad Regional President Ali Nawaz Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, President PTI Punjab Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for education, SAPM Shahbaz Gill, MNA Kanwal Shauzab, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique and Punjab Assembly members of provincial assembly.

It was decided in the meeting that a nationwide campaign would be launched from March 19 regarding D-Chowk public meeting aiming to mobilize the party workers.