UrduPoint.com

PTI Commences Preparations For Public Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 07:56 PM

PTI commences preparations for public rally

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday commenced preparations for public rally to be held at D-Chowk on March 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday commenced preparations for public rally to be held at D-Chowk on March 27.

PTI General Secretary, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Initiatives, Asad Umar presided over a high level meeting here at PTI central Secretariat, said a press release.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary General PTI MNA Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Chief Administrator Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Islamabad Regional President Ali Nawaz Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, President PTI Punjab Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for education, SAPM Shahbaz Gill, MNA Kanwal Shauzab, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique and Punjab Assembly members of provincial assembly.

It was decided in the meeting that a nationwide campaign would be launched from March 19 regarding D-Chowk public meeting aiming to mobilize the party workers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Education Punjab Provincial Assembly Rashid March From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Administrator East reviews development works

Administrator East reviews development works

37 seconds ago
 54 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

54 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

40 seconds ago
 90k more Ukrainian refugees flee in 24 hours

90k more Ukrainian refugees flee in 24 hours

42 seconds ago
 Khairpur resident big fan of film star Aamir Khan

Khairpur resident big fan of film star Aamir Khan

36 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

36 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation shows keen interest on mega pro ..

Chinese delegation shows keen interest on mega projects of Rawalpindi

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>