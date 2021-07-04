PTI committed to facilitate business community

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Malik Abid Hussain, on Sunday said the government of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) was making all-out efforts to address issues faced by the businessmen community.

Addressing an oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected body of Trader Service Group Tench Bhatta Rawalpindi as chief guest, the Vice-Chairman said, "We are involving the business community in various construction projects for the beautification of Rawalpindi city".

Every trader should plant at least one sapling nearby his shop or office to take part in the 10 billion Tree Tsunami campaign of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he commented.

Malik Abid Hussain said it was the prime responsibility of everyone to make the environment clean.