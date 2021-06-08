PTI committed to introduce electoral reforms: Faisal Javed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan Tuesday said that the incumbent government believes in transparency and was committed to introduce electoral reforms seriously

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan Tuesday said that the incumbent government believes in transparency and was committed to introduce electoral reforms seriously.

Talking to ptv new , he said the entire world was heading towards technological methods and it was dire need of the hour to introduce e-voting system for transparent elections.

He stressed upon opposition parties to work together to introduce election reforms to achieve better results in elections while criticising their role on the matter, he said they do not want the transparent system thus they could not achieve desirous results.

He said PTI-led government is also looking for voting rights to be given to overseas Pakistanis as they were assert of the country adding he said they had sent record remittances this year.

Due to successful policies of the government, significant growth rate in agriculture sector and current account was also managed to bring into surplus, he said.

Senator also appreciated initiative of billion Tree Tsunami and Ahsaas program for poor segment of the society of the government.

The entire world was facing coronavirus challenge despite of all that the growth rate of country's economy was improving significantly, he added.