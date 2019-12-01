PTI committed to make every citizen computer literate: CM

LAHORE, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday the PTI government was committed to make every citizen of the province computer literate.

In his message on the eve of World Computer Literacy Day, he said that information technology was need of the hour and it was not possible to move forward without attaining computer literacy.

He said that without increasing computer literacy rate, youth could not fulfill their dreams. It is the determination of PTI government to make every child and every elder computer literate, he maintained.

The PTI government by digitalizing land record authority has succeeded in getting rid of 'patwar culture' and would stretch the scope of e-libraries across the province gradually.

Youth could earn lacs of Dollars after getting proficiency in information technology by simply sitting in their homes, he added.