PTI committed to recover looted money from politicians: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was committed to recover looted money from corrupt politicians.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the success could not be made in recovering of looted money and controlling inflation. He said the incumbent government has two agenda at the moment and we are working on it. Commenting on Opposition's role, he said: "Opposition is very weak." Appreciating the bold decision of the Prime Minister, he said Imran Khan was a bold person who took right and wise decision at proper time regarding vote of confidence. All the coalition partners, he said had supported the present leadership. About Chairman's Senate elections, he said that Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM), would support Sadiq Sanjrani for the slot of Chairman.

Expressing dismay over change of system in Pakistan, the minister said it was unfortunate that we could not bring changes in seventy year period. In reply to a question about Senate polls, he said Asif Ali Zardari had used a colossal amount to clinch seat for Yusuf Raza Gilani. The front man of Asif Ali Zardari had played a vital role in horse-trading, he added. To another question about open balloting system, Sheikh Rashid said PTI government was the supporter of open balloting to ensure free and fair elections in future. About politics of Maryam and Shahbaz, he said everyone knows that who is behind the two leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

To another question about reforms, he stressed the need of reforms in FIA to enhance efficienty and performance.