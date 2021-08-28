UrduPoint.com

PTI Committed To Serve Masses: Zain Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 07:25 PM

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Zain Hussain Qureshi Saturday said that journey of development would remain continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Zain Hussain Qureshi Saturday said that journey of development would remain continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The journey could not be stopped rather it would be expedited further. The matchless progress was not being digested by those who plundered the national treasury during their past regimes.

He said this during reception at Mujahid Town and his visit to different union councils. "Due to masses friendly policies, the PTI will win the 2023 elections with a clear majority," Zain stated.

The PTI government does not believe in hollow slogans but in practical work. We will address the issues of the people and spend as much as possible on public development, he added.

He said the government was committed to provide electricity, gas, roads, health, education, clean drinking water and other basic necessities of life to the people, not only to make their lives easier but also to raise their standard of living.

At least one water filtration plant would be installed in each union council. He said that carpeted road would be completed in Mujahid Town and water filtration plant would also be installed for the convenience of the people.

He later visited various union councils and attended Munawar Bajwa's Qul Khawani at UC Khaga. He attended a reception at the residence of PPP leader Malik Asif Naeem Bhatta in UC-45 in which Malik Asif Naeem Bhatta along with his colleagues announced to leave PPP and join PTI.

