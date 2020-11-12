PTI completed OLMT in public interest: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichi on Thursday said that despite reservations, the present PTI government demonstrating responsibility, completed Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project in larger public interest.

He was addressing a press conference on government's performance here along with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Jahanzeb Khichi said the multi billion project was now completed and a huge subsidy on its fare was being given so that maximum number of people could benefit from it.

The minister said that original operational fare per person was at Rs 160 but an affordable rate of Rs 40 was finalized by the government despite rise in Dollar price at the time of launching the project.

He said the incumbent government, on expiry of previous contract of Metro Bus, had signed a new contract on much lower rates which would save huge money of exchequer.

To bring more transparency, old manual system related to transport routes had also been replaced with digital one by the department, he added.

He said, Lahore being worse affected by smog and transport emissions was a major contributor in it, the chief minister had given principal approval to bring electric buses in the city and other areas of the province as well.

To address security related matters in mass transit projects and improve other operations a police force of the Transport department would be introduced as the chief minister had accorded approval to the proposal in this regard, he added.

He said that provision of transport facilities throughout the province would be ensured as the provincial government had decided to extend the scope of Lahore Transport Company to Punjab Transport Company and electric buses would be run in other districts as well.

To a question, he said protection of peoples' health and lives was prime responsibility of the government and in this connection, implementation on coronavirus related SoPs would be ensured.

He said it was equal responsibility of the masses and transporters to take all precautionary measures to protect from Covid-19.

Cooperation of the transporters and the people was utmost necessary to keep this important sector open as the government did not want to close down transport in the wake of coronavirus spread.

To another query, the minister said at present, the ridership of OLMT was at 70,000 passengers daily which was much lower than estimate of the department of 245,000 however, he added the government would monitor trend in days to come to assess the public response.