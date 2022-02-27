UrduPoint.com

PTI Completes 29 Dams In Last Two Years

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :PTI government has initiated work on mega-dam projects after coming into power and so far completed 27 dams in last two years in last two years.

As many as 27 dams have been completed /laid off, from Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) having storage capacity of 68,939-acre feet in various districts of Balochistan, said official source while talking to APP.

The ongoing small, medium, large and delayed action dams at various stages of implementation and will further add storage of 9.016 MAF.

After the construction of large reservoirs in the country, the storage capacity of water will increase to several million-acre feet.

He said that work was underway on various projects in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

The federal government was providing funds for construction of various small, medium, large, and delay action/recharge dam projects in the country through Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

These projects aimed at providing water for irrigation /agriculture, and drinking purposes. These projects are being implemented by WAPDA and Irrigation Departments of four provinces besides the Public Health Engineering Department, Balochistan.

At present combined storage capacity of Mangla, Tarbela, and Chashma reservoirs is about 14.349 MAF. After the completion of ongoing projects i.e. Mohmand, Diamer Basha, and Nai Gaj Dams, the gross storage capacity will be increased to 23.988 MAF.

>