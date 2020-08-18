UrduPoint.com
PTI completes two years successfully: Faizullah Kamoka

NA Standing Committee for Finance and Economic Affairs Chairman Faizullah Kamoka on Tuesday said the PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully completed two years as it succeeded in improving Pakistan's status up to 39 points in ease of doing business index

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :NA Standing Committee for Finance and Economic Affairs Chairman Faizullah Kamoka on Tuesday said the PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully completed two years as it succeeded in improving Pakistan's status up to 39 points in ease of doing business index.

Talking to APP, he said that Pakistan was at 147th point in ease of doing business index when the PTI came to power. During the last two years due to effective efforts of the PTI government, Pakistan's position had improved from 147th point to 108th point, he added.

He said the PTI government had also credit to reformulate the Small & Medium Enterprises Policy 2007 and released its new policy 2020 to provide the maximum relief to the trade community. The government had also announced incentives in addition to allocating Rs 50 billion for small and medium enterprises under new policy so that business activities could be accelerated in the country.

He said the government was concentrating on improvement in overall economic condition of the country, therefore, it was supporting the SME sector for enhancing exports.

He said the current account deficit was Rs19.87 billion Dollar during financial year 2017-18 which was at the highest point in the history of Pakistan. However, the PTI after coming to power overcome this deficit and in fiscal year 2018-19 the current account deficit was recorded as 13.50 billion dollar while this deficit was Rs.2.97 billion dollar during financial year 2019-2020. Similarly, the PTI government during the last two years had overcome trade deficit up to 85 per cent, he added.

Kamoka said that corona pandemic affected economic activities across the globe,however, after end of lockdown economic activities had started resuming its speed day by day.

