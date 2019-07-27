PTI condemns horrendous terrorist attacks on armed forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) has strongly condemned horrendous terrorist attacks on armed forces and extended sympathies with the bereaved families of martyrs

According to a press release issued by party's Central Media Department on Saturday, Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Army personnel and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives.

"Salute to the Pak Army officers and jawans who laid down their lives for their motherland in a cowardly attack in North Waziristan by the agencies of our enemies", he said.

He stated that Afghanistan must ensure that their land was not used in attacks against Pakistan else we would have to take matters in our own hands.

In his statement, Central Secretary General PTI Amir Mehmood Kiyani had also condemned the attack and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan army who laid down their lives for peace. "May Allah Almighty bestow the departed souls with highest ranks in Jannah", he prayed.

Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad had expressed heartfelt grief over the terror attack on the armed forces stating that these cowardly acts would not deter us from our resolve for peace.

"We have defeated terrorism with courage, commitment and faith", he remarked adding our brave armed forces will not let this scourge rise ever again.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.