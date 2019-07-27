UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Condemns Horrendous Terrorist Attacks On Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 10:02 PM

PTI condemns horrendous terrorist attacks on armed forces

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly condemned horrendous terrorist attacks on armed forces and extended sympathies with the bereaved families of martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly condemned horrendous terrorist attacks on armed forces and extended sympathies with the bereaved families of martyrs.

According to a press release issued by party's Central Media Department on Saturday, Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Army personnel and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives.

"Salute to the Pak Army officers and jawans who laid down their lives for their motherland in a cowardly attack in North Waziristan by the agencies of our enemies", he said.

He stated that Afghanistan must ensure that their land was not used in attacks against Pakistan else we would have to take matters in our own hands.

In his statement, Central Secretary General PTI Amir Mehmood Kiyani had also condemned the attack and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan army who laid down their lives for peace. "May Allah Almighty bestow the departed souls with highest ranks in Jannah", he prayed.

Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad had expressed heartfelt grief over the terror attack on the armed forces stating that these cowardly acts would not deter us from our resolve for peace.

"We have defeated terrorism with courage, commitment and faith", he remarked adding our brave armed forces will not let this scourge rise ever again.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Afghanistan North Waziristan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Martyrs Shaheed May Media From

Recent Stories

Two US teenagers arrested over killing of Italian ..

2 minutes ago

Akhuwat distributes Rs 8.1 mln worth interest free ..

2 minutes ago

15 killed in jihadist attack in Burkina Faso

2 minutes ago

Iran tells Oman neighbours have made talks impossi ..

3 minutes ago

Canadian air force joins hunt for teen murder susp ..

25 minutes ago

France aims for US digital tax deal by late August ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.