PTI Confident Of Victory In No-confidence Move: Chohan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 10:30 AM

PTI confident of victory in no-confidence move: Chohan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Jails, Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the honest leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was fully confident to get victory in no-confidence move filed by opposition benches.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that on March 27 public meeting of PTI will be a historic gathering of people in the Federal capital where negative role of opposition would be further disclosed in front of nation, adding, the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would fail.

He said that government was strong enough to thwart any move with the help of its allies partners, adding, March 27 would not be a 'usual meeting' as PTI with this gathering was going to bury corrupt practices of the opposition parties forever, would expose them with audio and video proofs of such elements.

The minister said opposition were holding public gatherings to hide their corruption and money laundering but the PTI government under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was moving on right direction to eliminate corruption.

