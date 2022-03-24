PTI confident to get victory in no-confidence move: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), members are fully confident to get victory in no-confidence move launched by Opposition benches against the popular leadership of PTI

The people would come out of their houses in support of the PTI's ideology to eliminate the corruption and corrupt of the society, he said while talking to a private television channel.

All the speculation conceived by Opposition members against the PTI government would end soon, he said.

In reply to a question about public meeting of PTI being held on March 27, he said, it will be a historic gathering of the general people in the Federal capital of Pakistan. We are fully confident to defeat no-confidence move launched by Opposition benches to topple the leadership of PTI government, he said.