PTI Conspired Against Him To Become Punjab CM: Qureshi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 30, 2022 | 11:03 AM

PTI conspired against him to become Punjab CM: Qureshi

Shah Mehmood Qureshi says had I been elected Punjab CM, the federal and provincial governments would have not been toppled.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 30th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that his own party became hurdle in his way to Punjab Chief Ministership in 2018.

Shah claimed that his party did conspiracy against him by leading to defeat on Punjab Assembly seat.

"Had I been elected Punjab CM the Federal and provincial governments would have not been toppled," said Shah Mehmood Qureshi

He expressed these words while addressing a public gathering during the [by-election] rally held in Sadat Colony in PP-217 (Multan) late on Tuesday night.

Qureshi said he would have brought developments if he had been elected as Punjab Chief Minister.

The PTI leader said, "Now the people have another chance and they should elect my son Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi,".

I was also asked by some of the PTI office-bearers that I should not field my son as candidate for PP-217 but I told them that we will contest election against the turncoat,” he added.

