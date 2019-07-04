UrduPoint.com
PTI Constitutes A 21-member Core Committee

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:46 PM

PTI constitutes a 21-member Core Committee

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has constituted a 21-member Core Committee, aiming to deliberate upon national issues and political and organizational matters of the party and to frame party policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has constituted a 21-member Core Committee, aiming to deliberate upon national issues and political and organizational matters of the party and to frame party policies.

According to press release issued by party's Central Media Department after getting nod from the party chairman and incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's core committee has been formed comprising 21 members.

Prime Minister will head the committee that included Abdul Aleem Khan, Arshad Dad, Asad Umar, Babar Awan, Fawad Choudhary, Naeem ul Haq, Pervaiz Khattak, Qasim Khan Suri, Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Shafqat Mehmood, Shireen Mazari, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Mahmood Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Mohammad Atif Khan, Mohammad Mian Soomro, Sardar Usman Buzdar, Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, Syed Shibli Faraz and Murad Saeed were also among the members nominated for PTI's core committee.

The committee was formed as per clause VI(1.1) of the party constitution. Arshad Dad, Central Secretary General of PTI, will carry out duties as secretary of the core committee.

