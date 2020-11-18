UrduPoint.com
PTI Constitutes An Advisory Council For Devising Strategy Regarding Upcoming Elections In AJK

Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:08 PM

PTI constitutes an Advisory Council for devising strategy regarding upcoming elections in AJK

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) constituted a five-member Advisory Council for devising strategy and policy regarding upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to be held next year in 202

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) constituted a five-member Advisory Council for devising strategy and policy regarding upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to be held next year in 2021.

According to notification issued by Central Secretary General PTI Amir Mehmood Kiani, "in pursuance of powers conferred by upon him by Article VII (1.3.

10) of the party Constitution, the following Advisory Council is hereby notified for devising strategy and policy regarding upcoming elections in AJK (July 2021)".

The Advisory Council comprised of Syed Nauman Shah, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Muhammad Ateeb Siddiqui, Chaudhry Hameed Pothi, Omer Farooqui and Abdul Majid Khan.

The Advisory Council will act in advisory capacity while the final decision on all matters shall rest with the Secretary General.

