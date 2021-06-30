PTI constitutes campaign committee for AJK elections

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Wednesday constituted a five-member campaign committee for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

According to notification issued by Chief Organizer PTI, the committee will oversee and steer the AJK elections campaign. The committee will also establish a control center fully equipped for communications and media management.

This committee will also facilitate PTI candidates where required and prioritize reconciliation efforts for the party dissidents. AJK level advertisement and tours of national leaders will also fall in the domain of this committee.

The committed comprised of Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur as chairman, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan as deputy chairman, Khwaja Farooq Ahmed, Chuahdry Muhammad Akhlaq and Sardar Abdul Qayum members.