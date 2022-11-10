PTI continues protest for fourth day in Rwp, block several roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday continued the protest here for the fourth day and blocked several roads including Murree Road and G.T.Road against the assassination attempt on former premier Imran Khan.

The PTI supporters are holding protests at several main places including Murree Road opposite Allama Iqbal Park near Shamasabad closing the road from both sides. The G.T.Road Taxila near 'bypass chowk and Margala Hills' closed for all kinds of vehicular traffic.

Main Peshawar Road and Mall Road are open for traffic. However, the starting point of IJP Road, near Ghosia Ada towards Rawalpindi and Islamabad is closed for all kind of traffic. Jhelum Road near Swan Bridge towards Kutchery is closed for traffic but the road is open towards Rawat.

Motorway M-1, Islamabad to Peshawar is open for traffic moving towards Peshawar while M-2, Islamabad to Lahore is closed for traffic moving towards Lahore. Old Airport Road near Gulzar-e-Quaid is open for all kinds of traffic.

The protesters stopped a large number of oil tankers and other heavy traffic on Fateh Jang Road besides blocking G.T.Road in Taxila for three days. Educational Institutions are closed in Tehsil Rawalpindi.

According to a City Traffic Police spokesman, alternative routes have been arranged to facilitate citizens.

He informed that Saidpur Road, 5th Road, Commercial Market and Kuri Road can be used to reach Islamabad.

M-1 can be used to bypass G.T.Road, Taxila which is closed for traffic.

Similarly, main Peshawar Road, Chur Chowk towards Westridge, Marble Factory Road, Golra Mor, Srinagar Highway can also be used as IJP Road, near Ghosia Ada towards Rawalpindi and Islamabad is closed for traffic.

He further informed that DHA-1/Behria Phase7/8 and Expressway from T-Chowk can also be used to bypass Swan Bridge which is closed for traffic moving towards Kutchery Chowk. New Airport Road, Thalliyan Interchange can be used to use M-2 which is closed only at starting point near Islamabad Toll Plaza while the rest of the motorway is open for traffic.

The closure of different roads had badly affected the traffic flow on several roads. PTI workers also blazed tyres and raised slogans against the government.

The ambulance service was also suspended and several vehicles transporting patients to the hospitals got stuck in the traffic gridlocks.