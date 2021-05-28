UrduPoint.com
PTI Continues Taking Brave Stand On Sindh Issues: Haleem Adil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:13 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Friday said that his party would continue to take a brave stand on issues of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Friday said that his party would continue to take a brave stand on issues of Sindh.

Addressing a press conference after visiting the IRSA headquarters where the PTI parliamentarians were given a briefing on water issues, he said Sindh is our province and we have to fight for its rights.

PTI leaders Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sherzaman, Bilal Ghaffar and others also participated in the meeting from Karachi on video link. IRSA chairman, member Sindh, member Balochistan and member Federal were also present, said a communique issued here.

Haleem said that his party got 40 percent votes from Sindh and the opposition would continue to raise public issues in the provincial assembly.

He said the funds amongst provinces were distributed on the basis of revenue collection.

He said that due to coronavirus and lockdown, last year revenue collection has been decreased.

He said Bilawal and Murad Ali Shah were misleading and provoking the people.

The opposition leader said not only Sindh but other provinces also got less amount than previous year due to lockdown but Sindh government was doing politics over the issue. Punjab got Rs 475 billion less and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got Rs 276 billion less.

He said as per a report of Sindh planning and development department 44 percent of funds have been embezzled.

He said that due to global warming less water came to rivers and the PPP had also made it a political issue.

Haleem was of the view that PPP wanted a rift between Sindh and Federation in order to hide its corruption.

Haleem said that PPP men were involved in water theft. He said Bilawal Zardari family is amongst beneficiaries of 330 direct water connections from canals.

