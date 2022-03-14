PTI conveys its workers to start preparations for March 27 historic rally: Aamer Kiani

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday conveyed to its workers and the Party organizations at district and tehsil level across the country to start preparations for March 27 historic public rally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 )

Addressing a joint press conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan, PTI Central Additional Secretary General Aamer Mehmood Kiani said that PTI legislators have started preparations to put up a historic show in Islamabad. He said that PTI Islamabad and Rawalpindi would be hosting this huge public show.

Aamer Kiani said that it was observed in recent public rallies that people once again rose for Prime Minister Imran Khan. He expressed the hope that the same media and people will soon experience a big change in the coming days.

Talking on the occasion, PTI Additional General Secretary Aamer Mehmood Kiani said that the corrupt Opposition wanted to see the coming generation of the country as slaves for their children. He said that Opposition should know that this nation had rendered huge sacrifices and would never accept anybody governing the country as a monarch. He regretted that these families were pitching their third generation into politics to secure their vested interest.

Ali Nawaz Awan said that massive activities would be launched in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi till final date of the event on 27th of this month. He said that the venue of public rally would be properly decorated. He expressed the hope that over one million people would participate in the public rally.