PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2024) The PTI convoy, led by Bushra Bibi, is leading Zero Point towards Jinnah Avenue while the Pakistan Army has taken control of D-Chowk.

The police are using heavy shelling, and the workers are responding by throwing stones.

The police and district administration have shut down the markets at Aabpara and Super Market, and vehicles have been removed from the roads between Khayaban-e-Suhrawardi and Aabpara. Shops in the Blue Area adjacent to D-Chowk and vehicles on the service road have also been cleared.

Pakistani Army personnel have taken positions on top of containers, while media teams and DSNGs have been removed from D-Chowk.

The announcements are being made from the mosques, urging that protesting is everyone's right, but to avoid vandalism and harm to others, and to remain peaceful. Any attempts to take the law into one's own hands would be dealt with legally.

The clashes between the police and PTI workers are underway in Islamabad as PTI workers reached Zero Point. Rangers have been deployed at key government buildings, and military personnel are stationed at D-Chowk.

The effects of tear gas shelling used on the workers have reached Aabpara Chowk, causing shops in Aabpara Market to close.

As the situation intensified, additional police personnel were requested from Rawalpindi, with an initial deployment of 1,000 officers sent to Islamabad.

The fresh contingents of Rangers have also been dispatched to deal with the protesters, heading from D-Chowk towards China Chowk, where tear gas shelling by the forces continues.

In the Blue Area, the forces have intensified their shelling.

Earlier, the police tried to stop the workers at the G-10 signal for two hours, but due to resistance, they were forced to clear the path. The police and Rangers have taken positions at the G-9 signal on Srinagar Highway.

DIG Operations Islamabad Police, Ali Raza Alvi, is leading the operation. Workers are advancing on both Srinagar Highway and the adjacent service road.

On Tuesday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar contacted Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur following a video message from the founder of PTI.

The sources said that the founder of PTI had suggested that Bushra Bibi move the protest to an alternative location but Bushra Bibi refused.

She stated that some conspiratorial elements wanted to stop them from protesting at D-Chowk and redirect them elsewhere, but the founder of PTI instructed her to proceed to D-Chowk at all costs, as the workers would not agree to negotiations at any other location.

In this matter, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur remained silent regarding negotiations.