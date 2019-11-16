UrduPoint.com
PTI Core Committee Condemn Unacceptable Language Used By JUI-F Dharna

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

PTI core committee condemn unacceptable language used by JUI-F Dharna

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Meeting of the Core Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday condemned the unacceptable language used by the JUI-F Dharna.

The core committee said the major casualty of this was the Kashmir cause which played into India's hand, a press release issued here said.

 The PTI Core Committee has decided to examine violation of laws during the speeches made by the opposition leaders during dharna. The Core Committee also unanimously decided that the main opposition leaders showed their opportunism by becoming party to the dharna, simply to seek a way out of their corruption dilemma.

