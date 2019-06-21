PTI core committee reviews administrative affairs of party, discusses overall political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :A meeting of the core committee of Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI), chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Friday reviewed the administrative affairs of the party while overall political situation of the country also came under discussion during the meeting.

According to PTI Central Media Department, the core committee meeting also discussed various issues including approval of the Federal budget and future lineof action.

The meeting was attended by Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi and Central Secretary General Arshad Dad Khan, Sardar Usman Buzdar, Naeem ul Haq, Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak and Dr Shireen Mazari, Asad Qaisar, Qasim Khan Soori, Murad Saeed, Ali Zaidi, Shafqat Mahmood, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Atif Khan, Sardar Azhar and Sajjad Bukhari, the statement said.