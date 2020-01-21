PTI Counsel Babar Awan files reply in case challenging 8 issued ordinances of government

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf leader (PTI) senior Counsel Dr Babar Awan has filed a written reply in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in case filed by PML-N against 8 ordinances promulgated by government

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf leader (PTI) senior Counsel Dr Babar Awan has filed a written reply in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in case filed by PML-N against 8 ordinances promulgated by government.Chief Justice IHC justice Athar Minallah took up the case for hearing on Tuesday.During the course of hearing, court has directed Dr Babar Awan to give arguments upon next hearing.PPP leader Senator Raza Rabbani appeared before the court.Raza Rabbani prayed court to give more time for preparation of proposals.Additional attorney general also appeared before the court.Upon pervious hearing court had summoned attorney general for assistance but he didn't appear.Petitioner stated that what is the scope of Article 89 in the presidential ordinances?Court has appointed senior lawyers Makhdoom Ali Khan, Raza Rabbani and Dr Babar Awan and Abid Hassan Minto as amicus curiae.Secretary Ministry of law and Justice has also submitted reply in the court upon another petition on Presidential ordinance.

Ministry of law and justice stated in the written reply that President of Pakistan has the authority as per constitution to legislate through ordinance.There is no bar in the constitution on President to pass an ordinance.Constitution of Pakistan has allowed President of Pakistan that he can promulgate ordinance while using his authority.It has been said further in the reply that previous governments of PML-N and PPP, advocates of supremacy of parliament had taken support of presidential ordinance .PPP and PML-N did legislation though presidential ordinance frequently during the last two decades.PPP and PML-N had passed 170 presidential ordinances during the last 10 years from year 2008 to 2018.Details of 170 presidential ordinances have also been submitted in the court.Petitioner prayed court to restrain government from misusing ordinances till the interpretation of Article 89.Petitioner took the plea that legislation should be done in the Parliament instead of closed rooms.Court has further adjourned the hearing till Feb 18.