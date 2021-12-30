Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday said that PTI was the country's most popular and well-organized political force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday said that PTI was the country's most popular and well-organized political force.

"We are heading towards achieving the target of empowering the masses politically and administratively at lowest level," Imran Khan said while presiding over an important meeting of the PTI's Central Executive Committee (CEC) here.

Foreign Minister and PTI's Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning and PTI's Central Secretary General Asad Umar and other members of the CEC attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that in the process of national development and progress, special attention was being given on the welfare of poor segment of society.

From health card to Sasta Ration schemes, the government was spending extraordinary resources for the betterment of masses on the pattern of a welfare state, he added.

Imran Khan urged the party workers to partake in the process of trickling down to masses the benefits of government's welfare projects.

The Prime Minister called upon the PTI's office bearers to organize and prepare them to tackle the future political challenges at every level.

The meeting pondered over the recommendations presented by PTI's special committee constituted for reviewing the party's Constitution.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan, in the light of review committee's recommendations, approved the party's new constitutional scheme.

The Prime Minister directed the newly nominated office bearers led by PTI's Central Secretary General Asad Umar for early completion of the process of party organization at lowest tiers.