PTI crashes family politics in Pakistan: Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Friday that PTI had defeated the political monarchs of PML-N and PPP as the people had preferred Imran Khan for his selfless patriotism over decades old political parties.

Talking to a private news channel he said both opposition parties never took the national issues seriously rather minting money to strengthen their political career, but the family politics had no future.

"PML-N should not celebrate Hamza's bail to portray as a victory against the anti-corruption movement, as he is not acquitted from the charges yet," he remarked.

However, Hamza Shehbaz must had learned a lesson and hopefully would play a fair corruption-free politics in future, he stated.