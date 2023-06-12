UrduPoint.com

PTI Created Hurdles For People: Special Assistant To Sindh Chief Minister, Nawab Khan Wassan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 08:17 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister, Nawab Khan Wassan said on Monday that PTI's chief Imran Khan's negative policies had created hurdles for the people of Pakistan.

Talking to APP Wassan said Imran's party had provided heavy subsidies on different items resulting in damaging the economy of the country.

Commenting about Federal Budget, he said the government has provided relief to people in the budget.

