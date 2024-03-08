Open Menu

PTI Creates Economic Turmoil By Prioritizing Personal Interests Over National: Kayani

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 09:52 PM

PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: Kayani

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Bilal Kayani said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) once again tried to sabotage the government's economic affairs with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Bilal Kayani said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) once again tried to sabotage the government's economic affairs with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). "PTI second attempt to halt the IMF program is nothing but enmity with the country".

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Chinese President's visit to Pakistan was canceled due to anarchy and disorder in the country because of the protests by PTI, resulting in economic devastation.

PML-N has been committed to the mission of economic prosperity of the country and will continue its work in the future despite all the political distractions created by PTI, he added.

