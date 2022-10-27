UrduPoint.com

PTI Creating Anarchy Through Long March: Musadiq

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadiq Malik on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is spreading anarchy in the country through conducting of the long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadiq Malik on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is spreading anarchy in the country through conducting of the long march.

The PTI leaders are playing politics and trying to make the role of national institutions controversial, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI had damaged the politics to gain personal interests, he said adding that no one is trusting in anyone. The PTI had made the role of politicians negative, he said.

The government, he said is trying to bring improvement in all fields and for this, efforts are being made to achieve the objectives.

In reply to a question about the long march planned by PTI, he said the law enforcement departments will take action if anyone is found involved in creating chaos in the country.

